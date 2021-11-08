Appeal for witnesses following assault in Cosham

Published: 8th November 2021 16:59

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 60s was assaulted in Cosham last Wednesday (3 November).

They were called at 6.25pm to a report that a 62-year-old man had become involved in an altercation with another man on Burrill Avenue. The man then assaulted the victim, causing injuries to his left eye. He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

It is believed that the incident began on Havant Road and continued onto Burrill Avenue.

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened. Perhaps you were driving through the area and may have captured dash cam footage of the two men?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44210441738. Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

