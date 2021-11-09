https://analytics.google.
Appeal for witnesses after e-scooter rider seriously injured in collision with tree

Published: 9th November 2021 15:42
Officers are appealing for witnesses after an e-scooter rider suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle collision in Portsmouth on the evening of Sunday 7th November.
Police were called just after 9pm to a report of the e-scooter colliding with a tree while travelling eastbound on Kingston Crescent.
 
The rider, a 42-year-old man from Portsmouth, was taken to hospital, where he remains at this time.
 
Enquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the collision.
 
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dash cam or CCTV footage from the area, should call 101, quoting the reference 44210447577.
