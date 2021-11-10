https://analytics.google.
The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Appeal for information following burglary on Twyford Avenue

Published: 10th November 2021 14:17
Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for information following a burglary at an address on Twyford Avenue, Portsmouth.

Between 7.35pm and 8.50pm on Monday 1 November, two men gained entry to a flat on Twyford Avenue and stole jewellery from inside.

Officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry and are now in a position to release these images of two people we’d like to speak to in connection with this incident.



The two men we’d like to speak to have their faces largely covered in the images, however the first man is described as wearing all black, including black trainers. The second is described as wearing a black top, blue jeans, white trainers, gloves and a black rucksack with white letters at the bottom.

Officers would like to hear from the men pictured, or anyone who recognises them.

If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or captured anything on CCTV/dash cam between the times mentioned, please call 101 quoting reference 44210439036. Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

