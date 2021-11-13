Witness appeal after sexual assault in Southsea

Published: 13th November 2021 11:04

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a sexual assault in Southsea.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Thursday 11 November on Wimbledon Park Road.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was in Wimbledon Park when two men approached and sexually assaulted her.

The suspects are described as:

A white man aged between 18 and 25-years-old, around 5ft 7ins tall with short dark brown hair. He also had a short dark goatee. He was described as wearing a dark hoody, dark tracksuit bottoms, new shoes, a bum-bag around his waist and a wedding ring.

A white man, aged between 18 and 25-years-old, around 5ft tall with dark brown hair in a bob. He also had a long dark goatee, and wore dark tracksuit bottoms with black shoes and glasses on his head.

Officers have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for help.

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you recognise the men in the description, or have dash-cam footage from the area?

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44210453545. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

