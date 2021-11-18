Appeal for witnesses following robbery near the Mountbatten Centre

Published: 18th November 2021 09:27

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a robbery near the Mountbatten Centre last Wednesday (10 November).

At 7.40pm the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was walking along the shoreline by the Mountbatten Centre when he was approached by a group of approximately five or six boys.

Some of the boys assaulted the victim, causing minor injuries, and took his phone.

Officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry and are now asking the public for help.

They would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened. They would particularly like to hear from a jogger who assisted the victim and took him home.

If you have any information that may assist Policeenquiries, please get in touch by calling 101, quoting the reference 44210452297. Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

