https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Appeal for witnesses following robbery near the Mountbatten Centre

Published: 18th November 2021 09:27
Officers are appealing for witnesses following a robbery near the Mountbatten Centre last Wednesday (10 November).

At 7.40pm the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was walking along the shoreline by the Mountbatten Centre when he was approached by a group of approximately five or six boys.

Some of the boys assaulted the victim, causing minor injuries, and took his phone.

Officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry and are now asking the public for help.

They would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened. They would particularly like to hear from a jogger who assisted the victim and took him home.

If you have any information that may assist Policeenquiries, please get in touch by calling 101, quoting the reference 44210452297. Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/


Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies