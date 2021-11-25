Witness appeal after serious assault in Portsmouth

Published: 25th November 2021 15:13

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious assault in Portsmouth.

Between 10.15pm and 11.30pm on Saturday 20 November, a woman was assaulted on London Road, near the junction of Chichester Road.

She fell to the ground and was punched in the face.

The woman was left with a ruptured left eye, a fractured eye socket, a fractured cheekbone and a deep laceration to the back of her head.

She was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital to have urgent eye surgery.

A 46-year-old man, from Portsmouth, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody.

It is believed several members of the public witnessed the incident and rushed over to help the woman while she was on the ground.

Officers are appealing for those witnesses to come forward and provide them with information that could help the investigation.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you see the incident? Do you have any CCTV images or dash-cam footage that may assist Police enquiries?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44210472091. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.