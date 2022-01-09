https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Appeal for witnesses following Southsea robbery

Published: 9th January 2022 14:35

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Southsea yesterday (Saturday, 8 January).

At around 11.30am, Officers were called to the Co-Op in Fawcett Road following reports a member of the public went behind the till, pushed a staff member and grabbed several packets of cigarettes from a display.

The individual left the store with the items after being confronted by the store manager.

A 16-year-old boy from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and robbery and has been bailed until 4 February while police enquiries continue, with conditions not to visit the store.

A 19-year-old woman from Havant was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. She was released with no further action to be taken against her.

Were you in the store when this incident took place?

If you have any information that could help, please contact the Police on 101 or report online, quoting 44220009020.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2021 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies