Appeal for witnesses following Southsea robbery

Published: 9th January 2022 14:35

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Southsea yesterday (Saturday, 8 January).

At around 11.30am, Officers were called to the Co-Op in Fawcett Road following reports a member of the public went behind the till, pushed a staff member and grabbed several packets of cigarettes from a display.

The individual left the store with the items after being confronted by the store manager.

A 16-year-old boy from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and robbery and has been bailed until 4 February while police enquiries continue, with conditions not to visit the store.

A 19-year-old woman from Havant was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. She was released with no further action to be taken against her.

Were you in the store when this incident took place?

If you have any information that could help, please contact the Police on 101 or report online, quoting 44220009020.

