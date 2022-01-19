https://analytics.google.
Appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic collision in Portsmouth

Published: 19th January 2022 16:59

Officers investigating a fatal collision in Portsmouth are appealing for witnesses.

Police were called at 6.42am on Monday 17 January by South Central Ambulance Service to assist with a lady who had been discovered in the road on High Street, Old Portsmouth, outside of the Duke of Buckingham pub.

Officers attended and located a 91-year-old woman with injuries to her head, arms and knees. She was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she later sadly died.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Subsequent enquiries have revealed that the lady was struck by a black Nissan Qashqai, which didn’t stop at the scene.

As part of their investigation Officers have arrested a 45-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice and being the driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident that failed to report that accident. He remains in police custody at this time.

Officers would like to hear from anyone with information that may assist our enquiries. Were you in the area at the time? Did you see or hear what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath? Perhaps you were driving through the area and may have dash cam footage or maybe you live nearby and have Ring Doorbell footage that may assist in the investigation?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220020934/Op Nebulous. Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

