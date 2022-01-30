Appeal following fatal collision outside Gunwharf Quays

Officers dealt with a collision through the night on St Georges Road near Gunwharf, Portsmouth.

Road closures were in place for a number of hours in the area as a result.

They were called to the scene at 10.30pm last night (29 January) following a collision between a bus and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, an 18-year-old woman from Gosport was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been made aware.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police is encouraged to contact the Police on 101, quoting 44220040000.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has Dash Cam footage of the incident, including taxi drivers that were using this route at the time.

