Appeal for information following sexual assault in Portsmouth

Published: 1st February 2022 17:12

Officers investigating a sexual assault in Portsmouth have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

At around 2pm on Saturday 22 January, a woman was walking along Chichester Road when she noticed a man behind her.

The man approached the woman, who is in her 20s, and sexually assaulted her near the junction of Preston Road.

She then confronted him and he walked off towards London Road.

The man officers would like to speak to is described as being white, aged between 30 and 40 and around 5ft 7ins tall.

He was wearing a black and grey jacket, light grey jogging bottoms and a dark woolly hat.

Officers have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for help.

Do you recognise the man in the CCTV image? Were you in the area at the time?

Do you have dash-cam footage or CCTV images that will help the Police investigation?

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 using the reference 44220029289.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

