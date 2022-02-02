Appeal following serious assault at Canoe Lake in Southsea.

Published: 2nd February 2022 16:21

Officers are investigating a serious assault that took place in the Canoe Lake car park in Southsea shortly before 5pm on Tuesday 1 February.

Witnesses reported seeing a black BMW pull into the car park and two men from the vehicle then were involved in an altercation with each other.

A 33 year-old man from Portsmouth has subsequently been treated for a serious cut to his neck that may have been caused by a bladed implement. He remains in hospital at this time.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam footage of the BMW in the area at the time is asked to call on 101, quoting 44220044038, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

