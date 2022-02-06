https://analytics.google.
Appeal for information following road traffic collision in Portsmouth

Published: 6th February 2022 12:05
Officers are appealing for information following a road traffic collision that took place on Thursday (3 February) in Portsmouth.

At approximately 3.30pm, a moped rider collided with a car on Fratton Road. The car, which is described as bronze in colour, then left the scene.

The moped rider, a man in his 50s, suffered minor injuries to his elbows and legs.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or saw the bronze vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident or in the aftermath.

Perhaps you were driving through the area at the time and have dash-cam footage that may assist the Police investigation?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220047114. Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report

