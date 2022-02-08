Appeal for witnesses following fatal collision in Havant

Published: 8th February 2022 12:53

Officers are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Havant.

At around 8.15pm on Sunday, 6 February officers were called to reports of a serious collision on the southbound carriage of the A3M between junctions 2 and 3. Several cars were involved and a man.

The man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been notified. Specially trained officers are being deployed to support the family.

The road was closed in both directions while officers carried out their investigations at the scene and the northbound carriage was re-opened earlier this morning.

Officers have now completed their investigations at the scene and the Highways Agency are working to get the southbound carriageway re-opened as soon as possible but this is likely to take several hours.

Sergeant Steve Phillips, said: “We’re currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and are appealing for information.

“We’ve spoken to numerous witnesses and we’re keen to speak to anyone else who was in the area around the time. Did you see anything you think could be connected to this incident?

“I would urge anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact us as soon as possible on 101 quoting 44220051672.”

If you have any information you can call 101 quoting 44220051672 or alternatively, go online and submit information via this link https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

