Appeal launched after attempted robbery in Portsmouth

Published: 13th February 2022 11:42

Officers are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, following an attempted robbery in Portsmouth.

It comes after a man was approached by an unknown person at around 4.55pm yesterday afternoon (12 Feb) on a pedestrian crossing at the junction of Queen Street and Anglesea Road in Portsmouth.

The man had his wallet in his hands and a person approached him and attempted to steal the wallet. However, he was not successful and fled the scene.

The man Police are attempting to trace is described as white, in his 30s, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, tanned olive skin and of muscular medium build with a short trimmed beard. He was seen wearing a grey hoodie, a green camouflage army jacket, blue ripped jeans and brown Timberland boots.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened? Perhaps you have dash-cam footage or CCTV footage?

Officers are also attempting to locate a key witness to the incident, a woman in her late 20s with blonde hair who was wearing a black jacket and a Burberry scarf.

If you recognise this as being you, Officers would please urge you to call the police and report what you may have seen.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference 44220060715.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.