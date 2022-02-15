Police appeal after man suffers life threatening injuries in Portsmouth collision

Published: 15th February 2022 12:14

Police are appealing for information following a serious collision in Portsmouth.

At around 8.40pm on Monday, 14 February a black Landrover Discovery was in collision with a blue Suzuki GSXS 750 motorcycle on Portsdown Hill Road next to Fort Widley.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 37-year-old man from Fareham, has suffered life threatening injuries.

PC Faye Cappleman, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle prior to the incident to come forward and speak to us.

“Did you see what happened? Did you see either vehicle in the area before the collision? Do you have a dash cam in your vehicle? If you have any information please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

If you have any information you can call 101 quoting 44220063242 or alternatively, go online and submit information via this link https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

