Appeal for witnesses after collision in Farlington

Published: 21st February 2022 16:35

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Farlington on Saturday morning (Feb 19).

Police were called at 10.47am to a report of a collision involving three vehicles on the southbound Eastern Road, near the Shell garage and playing fields.

It was reported a grey Volkswagen Tiguan had collided with the rear of two stationary vehicles at the traffic lights.

One person, a man in his 60s, suffered a serious neck injury.

Enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dash-cam footage of the Volkswagen from the collision or moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44220069816.

