Appeal for information following serious collision on Portsdown Hill Road

Published: 21st February 2022 16:42
Officers are appealing for information following a serious collision during the early hours of this morning (Monday, February 21).

At around 12.40am a car and a pedestrian were in collision on Portsdown Hill Road near to Skew Road.

The pedestrian, a 29-year-old man from Havant, was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle, to call as soon as possible on 101 quoting Operation Comparative / 44220071813.

More:
Local News
