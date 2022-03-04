Appeal for witnesses following house burglary on Hartley Road, Portsmouth

Published: 4th March 2022 13:31

Officers are appealing for information following a burglary at an address on Hartley Road, Portsmouth yesterday (Thursday 3 March).

Sometime between 7am and 11.15am, when the occupants of the property were out, two people forced entry to the address via the front door and a large quantity of cash was taken as well as a safe containing several items of high value jewellery. A car was also taken from outside of the property and later recovered further along Hartley Road.

Officers would like to hear from anyone with information that may assist thier enquiries. Did you see two people in the area at the time? Perhaps you saw them outside with the safe or driving away in a gold Mercedes before they left it at the junction with Magdalen Road?

Maybe you have CCTV/Ring Doorbell or dashcam footage from the area at the time?

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who recognises the two people pictured, seen in the area at the time, who we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

Officers appreciate that you can’t see their faces, but the images may help jog the memory of anyone who was in the area at the time.

The first person is described as:

Male

Of slight build

Wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and dark grey trainers with red and white stripping.

The second person is described as:

Male

Of small to medium build

Wearing a black cap, a dark grey/black coat, blue jeans and black trainers.





Anyone with information that may assist with the Police investigation is asked to call 101 quoting 44220086261.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.