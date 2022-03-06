Appeal for witnesses following robbery in Tesco Extra car park, Fratton Way

Published: 6th March 2022 12:34

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Portsmouth early on Wednesday evening (March 2).

At approximately 5.15pm, an 18-year-old man was in the Tesco Extra car park on Fratton Way when he was approached by four males and a female, who assaulted him and stole his jacket, balaclava and glasses.

The victim was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital with minor injuries to his body and face. He has since been discharged.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the car park at the time of the incident and may have seen what happened. Perhaps you have dash cam footage of the incident taking place or the moments afterwards that may assist our investigation?

Anyone with information that may assist Police enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220085537.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

