Appeal for witnesses following serious collision in Hilsea

Published: 17th March 2022 18:13

Officers are appealing for information following a collision on a cycle path between the Mountbatten Centre and Hilsea Lido on Monday 14 March.

They were called shortly before 5pm to a report of a collision involving a cyclist and another cycle path user close to Hilsea Allotments, which occurred at approximately 4.20pm.

The cyclist, a 75-year-old man, was taken to Southampton General Hospital with a serious head injury. He remains there in a critical condition.

The second person, at this time believed to be a cyclist, did not stop at the scene.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who saw what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath.

Did you see the second person leaving the scene?

They are particularly keen to hear from two people who were seen in the area at the time riding mountain bikes.

They are both described as white, aged between 20 and 30-years-old and both wearing dark clothing.

One of the men was wearing an Adidas tracksuit with three stripes down the side. One of the mountain bikes has been described as having distinctive red spokes.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting Op Width/44220102608.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

