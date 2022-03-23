https://analytics.google.
Appeal for witnesses following house burglary in Southsea

Published: 23rd March 2022 11:35
Officers are appealing for witnesses following a house burglary in Southsea on the afternoon of Sunday 20 March.
 

It was reported to the Police that at approximately 4pm entry was gained to a property on Victoria Grove while the occupants were out. 

A number of high value items, including bags and jewellery, and a large quantity of cash were taken. 

Officers are currently conducting enquiries to identify and locate the person responsible.

While he had his face covered, he has been described as white and wearing a high visibility jacket and a baseball cap. 

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in area at the time and may have seen what happened or anything suspicious. 

Perhaps you live in the area and may have Ring Doorbell footage of the area at the time? Maybe you were driving through the area and may have Dashcam footage that could assist the investigation?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220111009. Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

