Appeal for witnesses after e-scooter collision in Portsmouth

Published: 25th March 2022 09:45

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a 75-year-old woman was injured in a collision with an e-scooter. 

The incident happened in Fratton Road, Portsmouth, outside the Rowlands Pharmacy, around 1.05pm on Sunday 20 March. 

It was reported a woman on an e-scooter collided with the 75-year-old woman but did not stop. 

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries in the collision. 

Officers investigating the incident are keen to speak with any witnesses, particularly two men who did help the injured woman.

Officers would also urge the e-scooter rider to make contact with them. Unfortunately, they do not have a complete description of her at the time. Enquiries are being carried out in the local area. 

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44220111230.

