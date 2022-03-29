https://analytics.google.
Appeal for witnesses following sexual assault in Southsea

Published: 29th March 2022 14:48
Officers are appealing for information after a sexual assault that took place in Southsea on Saturday morning (26 March).
 

At approximately 11.40am, a woman in her 20s was approached by a man unknown to her at the junction of Lennox Road South and Auckland Road East.

The man then inappropriately touched her over her clothing before walking away in the direction of Clarence Parade.

Officers  would like to speak to a man who was seen in the area at the time in connection with this incident. He is described as:

  • Aged between 30 and 40-years-old
  • Approximately 5foot 8inches tall
  • Of mixed race
  • Stocky build
  • Brown shaggy, overgrown hair down to his ears
  • Wearing a brown baggy t-shirt with short sleeves and a print on the front, grey baggy trousers and sandals.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who recognises this description or anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen what happened.

Perhaps you were driving through the area at the time and may have Dashcam footage that could assist Police enquiries?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220119867. Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

