Appeal for information following robbery in Portsmouth

Published: 12th April 2022 14:14

Officers are appealing for information following a robbery that took place in Portsmouth yesterday afternoon (Monday 11 April).

At approximately 2.55pm the victim, an 18-year-old man, was approached by three males on bicycles on Winston Churchill Avenue at the footpath leading to Worcester Close.

The victim was assaulted, sustaining a minor injury to his nose, and his jacket was stolen. The three males then rode away down Somers Road.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or the aftermath. They would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen three males, seen in the area at the time, who they would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

The first male is described as:

Aged between 16 and 18-years-old

Approximately 5ft 8in tall

White

Of slim build

Wearing a black tight fitting tracksuit, black gloves, black balaclava and blue and black Jordan 4 trainers

Riding a bicycle.

The second male is described as:

Aged between 16 and 18-years-old

Approximately 5ft 8in tall

White

Of slim build

Wearing a green tight fitting tracksuit, black gloves and black balaclava.

Riding a bicycle.

The third male is described as:

Aged between 16 and 18-years-old

Approximately 5ft 8in tall

White

Of slim build

Riding a bicycle.

Anyone who thinks they recognise these descriptions or saw these males in the area yesterday afternoon is asked to contact the Police. Perhaps you saw what happened or saw the males leaving the area?

Perhaps someone you know has acquired a black Canada Goose parker jacket over the past day?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220142375.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.