Witness appeal launched after man dies in Portsmouth collision

Published: 24th April 2022 17:07

Officers are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, after a pedestrian sadly died following a collision in Portsmouth yesterday (23 April).

The incident, involving a Stagecoach single-decker bus and pedestrian, occurred at around 6.47pm on London Road.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed while we responded. Sadly, the pedestrian, a 64-year-old man from Portsmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by officers at this time.

Stagecoach, and the driver, are assisting with enquiries, while our investigation continues to understand the exact circumstances of the collision.

No arrests have been made.

Officers investigating are keen to hear from any witnesses they have not already spoken with.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dash-cam footage or any local businesses who may have relevant CCTV footage in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone who can assist with enquiries should call 101, quoting the reference 44220159148.

