https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Appeal for witnesses after two men assaulted in Portsmouth

Published: 24th April 2022 17:11
Officers are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, after two men were assaulted in Portsmouth. 

The incident occurred between 3am and 4am this morning (24 April) on Telephone Road.  

Two men were walking along the road when they allegedly became embroiled in an altercation with a group of 10 to 12 people. They were then physically assaulted, before they managed to escape their attackers and flee from the area on foot.  

A 20-year-old man from Southsea suffered a broken jaw, while a 21-year-old man from Southampton suffered minor injuries to his knee.  

Officers have conducted initial enquires but are now seeking to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or perhaps saw the altercation happening? 

Likewise, if anyone has dash-cam or CCTV footage which could help aid the investigation, Officers would urge them to get in touch. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 44220159616.

Alternatively, you can submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/. 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies