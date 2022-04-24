Appeal for witnesses after two men assaulted in Portsmouth

Published: 24th April 2022 17:11

Officers are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, after two men were assaulted in Portsmouth.

The incident occurred between 3am and 4am this morning (24 April) on Telephone Road.

Two men were walking along the road when they allegedly became embroiled in an altercation with a group of 10 to 12 people. They were then physically assaulted, before they managed to escape their attackers and flee from the area on foot.

A 20-year-old man from Southsea suffered a broken jaw, while a 21-year-old man from Southampton suffered minor injuries to his knee.

Officers have conducted initial enquires but are now seeking to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or perhaps saw the altercation happening?

Likewise, if anyone has dash-cam or CCTV footage which could help aid the investigation, Officers would urge them to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 44220159616.

Alternatively, you can submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

