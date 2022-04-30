https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Witness appeal following assault in Southsea

Published: 30th April 2022 14:37
Officers are appealing for witnesses after three men were assaulted in an altercation in Southsea in the early hours of last Sunday morning (24 April).
 
 

At approximately 3am a group of three men and two women were walking from the Fat Fox pub towards the Kings Theatre when an altercation broke out with a second group.

One of the men, a 22-year-old, suffered a broken jaw during the incident, a 21-year-old man sustained bruising to his head and face and a second 21-year-old man received cuts to his face. 

An investigation is underway and the Police are carrying out enquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident. 

Officers believe that the area would have been very busy at the time, with people leaving pubs, clubs and restaurants. 

They also believe that several people stopped to speak to the injured men and assist them. 

If this was you, or you saw what happened, the Police would like to hear from you.

Anyone with any information that may assist their enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting 44220159583. 

Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies