Witness appeal following assault in Southsea

Published: 30th April 2022 14:37

Officers are appealing for witnesses after three men were assaulted in an altercation in Southsea in the early hours of last Sunday morning (24 April).

At approximately 3am a group of three men and two women were walking from the Fat Fox pub towards the Kings Theatre when an altercation broke out with a second group.

One of the men, a 22-year-old, suffered a broken jaw during the incident, a 21-year-old man sustained bruising to his head and face and a second 21-year-old man received cuts to his face.

An investigation is underway and the Police are carrying out enquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Officers believe that the area would have been very busy at the time, with people leaving pubs, clubs and restaurants.

They also believe that several people stopped to speak to the injured men and assist them.

If this was you, or you saw what happened, the Police would like to hear from you.

Anyone with any information that may assist their enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting 44220159583.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

