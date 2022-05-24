https://analytics.google.
Appeal for information following sexual assault in Portsmouth

Published: 24th May 2022 12:49
Officers are appealing for information following a sexual assault in Portsmouth.

It was reported to them at 4.27pm on Saturday 30 April that in the early hours of that morning, at approximately 1.30am, a woman was touched inappropriately by a man unknown to her near to Gunwharf Quays.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was not injured and is being supported by specialist officers.

Since this incident was reported to officers, they have been following extensive lines of enquiry in order to determine the circumstances and identify the man involved.

They are now releasing this image of a man, seen in the area at the time, who they would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

He is described as:

  • Aged between 40 and 50
  • 5ft 10in tall
  • Of average build
  • Short dark hair
  • Wearing a dark jacket and purple shirt.

Do you recognise him? Do you have any information regarding this incident that may assist police enquiries?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220169340.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

