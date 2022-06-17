Appeal launched after teenager assaulted on Clarence Pier in Southsea

Published: 17th June 2022 09:50

Officers are appealing for witnesses, or any information, after four teenagers – aged between 15 and 17 – were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a teenager in Southsea on the evening of 15th June.

The incident occurred outside amusements and a crazy golf complex at the Clarence Pier on Clarence Esplanade at around 5.20pm.

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly chased by three teenagers, who then subjected him to a violent assault; resulting in him suffering a suspected broken nose and other minor injuries to his face.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the assault? Did you see what happened?

Officers are also aware of footage circulating on social media, and would ask that this is not shared more widely, but instead reported directly to the police.

A 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy from Southsea, a 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth and a 17-year-old boy from Southsea were all arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and violent disorder.

They have all been released on condition bail until Wednesday 13 July.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 44220237875.

Operation Nautical is Hampshire Constabulary’s dedicated policing response to the busy summer months along the seafront, parks within the city and Southsea Common.

Officers have been working alongside a number of their partners within the city and increasing patrols in areas where there is the potential for higher rates of anti-social behaviour as the weather gets warmer.

If you have any concerns do come and speak to one of their patrolling officers or call them on 101.

