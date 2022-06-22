https://analytics.google.
Portsmouth

Portsmouth news
Witness appeal after man found injured in Portsmouth

Published: 22nd June 2022 15:02
Officers are appealing for witnesses after an 18-year-old man was found injured in Portsmouth in the early hours of Sunday morning (19 June).

It was reported to the Police that a man had been located shortly before 3am on the zebra crossing on Station Street by Portsmouth & Southsea Train Station, leading on to Commercial Road, with significant injuries to his face. 

He was taken to hospital with two fractures to his face, bruising and swelling, and a small bleed to the brain. He has since been discharged.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances of how the man came to be injured and would like to hear from anyone with information that may assist our enquiries.

The man is believed to have travelled from Catherine House on Stanhope Road towards Portsmouth & Southsea Train Station at approximately 2.30am, before later being found unconscious by a member of the public.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a man who appeared to be injured between 2.30am and 3am or an altercation taking place.

Perhaps you were in the area at the time and witnessed something suspicious? Or maybe you were driving through the area and have Dash Cam footage that may assist our investigation?

Anyone with any information that may assist Police enquiries is asked to contact them on 101 quoting reference 44220243448 or online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

