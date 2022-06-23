Police appeal for information after boy assaulted in Portsmouth

Published: 23rd June 2022 12:42

Officers are appealing for information following the assault of a boy in Portsmouth on Saturday (18 June).

Between 5pm and 5.20pm the victim, a 13-year-old boy, was walking along Fratton Road when he was approached from behind by three boys outside of Barrells Funeral Directors, near the junction with St Mary's Road. He was then assaulted by the boys.

The victim suffered injuries to his neck, nose and elbow.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Officers believe that a couple of people who were driving past at the time of the incident got out of their cars to help the victim following the assault.

They are very keen to identify and speak to these people as part of our enquiries and would also like to hear from anyone else who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath.

Perhaps you were driving through the area and may have captured something via dash cam?

Officers are also aware of posts circulating on social media in connection with this incident and kindly ask people not to speculate or discuss the incident online. Please contact the Police in the first instance if you have any information.

Anyone with information that may assist the Police investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220242966. Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

