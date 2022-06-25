Appeal for witnesses after man assaulted in Portsmouth

Published: 25th June 2022 10:50

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Portsmouth on the evening of Thursday 23rd June.

They were called at 6.28pm to a report that a man had been stabbed in the arm on Queen’s Road.

Officers attended and located the victim, a man in his 20s, with injuries to his right arm. He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening at the current time.

They have arrested a 32-year-old man from Southsea on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody at the current time.

As part of the Police investigation, Officers would like to hear from anyone who was on Queen’s Road around the time mentioned and saw anything suspicious. Perhaps you saw what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath? Maybe you were driving through the area and have dash cam footage that may assist enquiries? Or maybe you live nearby and have CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage?

Officers would like to reassure members of the public that they believe all parties involved in this incident to be known to each other and do not believe there to be any wider risk to the community at the current time.

Officers will be in the area today conducting enquiries and encourage people to come and speak to them if they have any concerns.

Anyone with information is asked to call on 101 quoting reference 44220250488. Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

