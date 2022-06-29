Appeal for witnesses after man assaulted in Southsea

Published: 29th June 2022 13:31

Officers are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, after a man was assaulted in Southsea.

It comes after a man was allegedly assaulted in Lawrence Road in Southsea at around 1.30am on Monday 27 June – with members of the public flagging down patrolling officers after discovering the injured man.

A man in his 30s received medical treatment from paramedics for injuries to his face – including a broken eye socket.

Officers have carried out initial enquiries, including scoping local CCTV opportunities and house-to-house visits, but are now turning to the public for help.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened or witnesses anyone acting suspiciously? Perhaps you have CCTV or dash-cam footage in the moments leading up to, or moments after, the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 44220255186.

Alternatively, you can report it via the Hampshire Constabulary website - https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

