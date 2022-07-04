Appeal for witnesses following assault in Portsmouth

Published: 4th July 2022 17:57

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Portsmouth yesterday afternoon (Sunday 3 July).

It was reported to us that between 3.45pm and 4pm, a woman was pushed from a moving vehicle on Anglesea Road, close to the university buildings.

The woman, who is in her 40s, was taken to hospital with injuries to her arm. She has since been discharged.

Officers attended and arrested a 42-year-old man from East Sussex on suspicion of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm.

He has been released from custody on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

As part of the Police investigation into this incident, Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

Perhaps you were travelling through the area at the time and have dash cam footage that may assist enquiries?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220265116. Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.