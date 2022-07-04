https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Appeal for witnesses following assault in Portsmouth

Published: 4th July 2022 17:57
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Portsmouth yesterday afternoon (Sunday 3 July).

 


 

It was reported to us that between 3.45pm and 4pm, a woman was pushed from a moving vehicle on Anglesea Road, close to the university buildings.

The woman, who is in her 40s, was taken to hospital with injuries to her arm. She has since been discharged.

Officers attended and arrested a 42-year-old man from East Sussex on suspicion of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm.

He has been released from custody on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

As part of the Police investigation into this incident, Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

Perhaps you were travelling through the area at the time and have dash cam footage that may assist enquiries?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220265116. Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies