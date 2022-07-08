Appeal for witnesses following attempted robbery in Portsmouth

Published: 8th July 2022 14:53

Officers are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Portsmouth on Tuesday morning (5 July).

At approximately 7.30am, a 36-year-old man was on London Avenue, between Gladys Avenue and London Road, when a man approached him and punched him to the face.

He then attempted to take some of the victim’s property before running away in the direction of Gladys Avenue.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his face.

An investigation is underway and officers are conducting enquiries. They are currently looking at CCTV in the area and will update you if they get any images to release to the public which may assist enquiries.

The man involved is described as:

Aged between 21 and 25-years-old

5ft 8in to 5ft 9in tall

White

Of medium build

Light brown, clipped short hair

Wearing black tracksuit trousers with white stripes down the sides and a white t-shirt with a black Nike tick on the front.

Do you recognise this description? Officers believe there may have been a number of people in the area at the time who were on their way to work or taking their children to school.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the description or who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or the aftermath. Perhaps you were driving through the area and have dash cam that may show the incident or the suspect leaving the scene?

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220267539. Alternatively go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report

