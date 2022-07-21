https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Appeal for information following collision at Ocean Retail Park, Portsmouth

Published: 21st July 2022 11:41
Officers are appealing for information following a collision involving a pedestrian and a bicycle at Ocean Retail Park in Portsmouth.

At approximately 10.15am on Saturday 9 July a woman in her 80s was leaving the Lidl store when a man on a bicycle collided with her causing her to fall to the ground. 

The victim sustained injuries to her head and arms and a serious injury to her hip. She was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital where she has undergone surgery.

The man did not stop at the scene of the collision.

Since this incident was reported, Officers have been following all lines of enquiry available to establish the exact circumstances.

They are now appealing to the cyclist or anyone who knows them to get in touch with us. They would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and recalls seeing the incident take place, the moments leading up to it, or the aftermath.

Anyone with information that may assist enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting 44220280139.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies