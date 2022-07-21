Appeal for information following collision at Ocean Retail Park, Portsmouth

Published: 21st July 2022 11:41

Officers are appealing for information following a collision involving a pedestrian and a bicycle at Ocean Retail Park in Portsmouth.

At approximately 10.15am on Saturday 9 July a woman in her 80s was leaving the Lidl store when a man on a bicycle collided with her causing her to fall to the ground.

The victim sustained injuries to her head and arms and a serious injury to her hip. She was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital where she has undergone surgery.

The man did not stop at the scene of the collision.

Since this incident was reported, Officers have been following all lines of enquiry available to establish the exact circumstances.

They are now appealing to the cyclist or anyone who knows them to get in touch with us. They would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and recalls seeing the incident take place, the moments leading up to it, or the aftermath.

Anyone with information that may assist enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting 44220280139.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.