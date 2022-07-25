Appeal for witnesses following assault in Portsmouth

Published: 25th July 2022 08:12

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Portsmouth, last Monday (18 July).

At approximately 5.40pm, a man in his 20s was punched to the face outside the KS General Store on Somers Road.

An attempt was also made to steal his phone.

The man suffered minor injuries to his face.

Officers would like to speak to a male, seen in the area at the time, in connection with this incident. He is described as:

Aged between 15 and 25-years-old

White

Of slim build

Wearing a white t-shirt with a red Chicago Bulls logo on it, white trousers, sunglasses and black trainers.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who recognises the above description or anyone who was in the area at the time and saw an altercation taking place.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220288751. Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

