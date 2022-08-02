Appeal for witnesses to Portsmouth assault

Published: 2nd August 2022 15:43

Officers received a report that between 11.53 and 11.59pm, a man in his 40s was punched in the head by another man near a newsagents on that road and again at the junction with Meyrick Road, knocking him unconscious.

The victim was taken to hospital with head injuries.

The other man is described as:

-White

-In his mid 30s

-5ft 8ins tall

-Medium build

-Blonde/mousey brown hair

-Wearing a white t-shirt and jeans on the night of the assault

He was also stood with a group of four or five people beforehand.

DC Jennivy Morris said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a busy road which left a man with facial injuries that needed hospital treatment.

“We believe there were around 15 people in the vicinity when the assault happened.

“If you know who did this, or have any information which could aid our investigation, please get in touch.

“Likewise, if you filmed the incident or have CCTV, dash cam or ring doorbell footage showing what happened we would like to hear from you.”

Contact the Police on 101 or report online, quoting 44220307623.

Alternatively you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

