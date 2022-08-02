https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Appeal for witnesses to Portsmouth assault

Published: 2nd August 2022 15:43
Officers received a report that between 11.53 and 11.59pm, a man in his 40s was punched in the head by another man near a newsagents on that road and again at the junction with Meyrick Road, knocking him unconscious.

The victim was taken to hospital with head injuries.

The other man is described as:

-White

-In his mid 30s

-5ft 8ins tall

-Medium build

-Blonde/mousey brown hair

-Wearing a white t-shirt and jeans on the night of the assault

He was also stood with a group of four or five people beforehand.

DC Jennivy Morris said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a busy road which left a man with facial injuries that needed hospital treatment.

“We believe there were around 15 people in the vicinity when the assault happened.

“If you know who did this, or have any information which could aid our investigation, please get in touch.

“Likewise, if you filmed the incident or have CCTV, dash cam or ring doorbell footage showing what happened we would like to hear from you.”

Contact the Police on 101 or report online, quoting 44220307623.

Alternatively you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers via their website or by calling 0800 555 111. 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies