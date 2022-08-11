Police appeal after assault in Portsmouth

Published: 11th August 2022 10:25

Officers are looking for anyone who saw an assault in Sedgley Close, Portsmouth, on Sunday, 24 July.

They received a report that between 4.33pm and 5pm, a 30-year-old man was washing his car when he was approached by two men aged 20 to 30.

One of these men allegedly pinned the victim to the bonnet of the car and threatened him with a machete while the other searched the victim’s car.

The two men were seen leaving in a mint green BMW 318i and the victim sustained a minor head injury.

One of the men was wearing a black North Face cap, black t-shirt with small white Nike logo on the front, black shorts and black trainers with white soles. He had dark facial hair.

The other man had short dark hair and facial stubble. He was wearing a dark t-shirt with white stripes down the arms and dark shorts also with white stripes down the side. He was also wearing black trainers with white markings.

Officers are releasing two pictures of men they would like to speak to in connection with this incident. They would like to hear from anyone who recognises these men and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw an altercation taking place.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220297773.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report

