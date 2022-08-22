Appeal for witnesses following serious injury collision

Published: 22nd August 2022 17:09

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on Goldsmith Avenue, Portsmouth, on Sunday, 21 August just after 12.40am. The incident involved a black Peugeot 208 and two pedestrians.

A 33-year-old man sustained minor injuries and a 33-year-old woman sustained a serious back injury.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Southsea, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has now been released under investigation.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision and are particularly interested in speaking to those who may have dash cam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting the reference number 44220339489.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following link: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

