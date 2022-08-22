Appeal for information following the rape of a woman in Portsmouth

Published: 22nd August 2022 17:15

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman reported to them that a man had raped her in the early hours of last Wednesday morning (17 August).

The woman, who is in her 40s, was walking along Northern Parade between 1am and 2am when she asked a man unknown to her for directions. He walked with her for a short while before he raped her.

He is described as:

Aged approximately 22-24-years-old

Of average height and build

Blonde hair in a tuft at the front

Wearing a grey tracksuit.

The woman is being supported by specialist officers and an investigation is underway.

Officers would like to hear from any residents of Northern Parade, Gladys Avenue or Magdalen Road who may have heard or seen anything suspicious, including whether they saw the man described above with a woman between 1am and 2am on Wednesday (17 August).

Perhaps you live in the area and have CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage that may have captured something or maybe you were driving through and have dash cam footage that may assist the Police investigation?

Detective Inspector Richard Gibson from Hampshire Constabulary’s Operation Amberstone team said: “We appreciate that this took place in the early hours of the morning but we believe that there would still have been vehicles driving through the area that may have dash cam footage, or that any properties with CCTV may have captured the man we would like to speak to in connection with this case.”

“Were you in the area in the early hours of Wednesday morning between 1am and 2am? Did you see anything suspicious or anyone matching the description above? Do you have CCTV or Dash Cam footage?

“Officers will be carrying out increased patrols in the area. If you have any concerns or information, please don’t hesitate to speak to them.”

Anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it might be, please get in touch as it could really help the investigation. Call us on 101 quoting 44220334437.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.