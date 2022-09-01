Appeal for information following fatal collision on the A27 Hilsea.

Published: 1st September 2022 10:54

Officers are appealing for information following a collision in which a man died on the A27 yesterday evening (31 August)

The incident, involving a White Mercedes lorry and a pedestrian, happened at 8.40pm on the A27 westbound, between the junctions of the Eastern Road and Portsbridge roundabout.

The pedestrian, a 29-year-old man believed to be from Southsea, sadly died at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The A27 westbound remained closed overnight as our investigations into the exact circumstances got underway and to allow our colleagues from Highways to ensure the carriageway was safe for reopening. The road reopened earlier this morning.

Sergeant Spencer Wragg, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a particularly challenging scene for both members of the public caught up in its aftermath and first responders attending it. I would like to thank those members of the public held at the scene for a short time for their patience.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or may have driven past the area immediately afterwards, to come forward.

“In particular, we would like to speak to anyone with dash cam footage of the incident or of the lorry or pedestrian on the A27 prior to the incident.”

Anyone with information should call us on 101, quoting 44220355332.

