Witness appeal following Portsmouth assault

Published: 5th September 2022 17:10

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a report of an assault in Portsmouth.

The victim, a man in his 40s, had been parking his car outside the Froddington Arms on Fratton Road on Monday, 15 August at about 10am.

It was reported he was then approached by another man who assaulted him, causing serious injuries to his face, before leaving the scene.

Following initial investigations, Officers are now appealing for any witnesses who could help their enquiries.

Officers have provided the following description of a man they would like to speak to regarding this incident:

- White

- Aged 40-45

- 5'4'' tall

- Bodybuilder build

- Shoulder length blackish/grey hair

- Wearing grey cargo trousers and a t-shirt

If anyone saw this man, or recognises his description, please call 101 quoting reference number 44220338990.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.