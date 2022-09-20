Police appeal after fail to stop collision in Portsmouth

Published: 20th September 2022 16:09

Officers are appealing for information after a man was injured during a fail to stop collision in Portsmouth.

At around 6.15pm on Sunday, 18 September a BSA motorcycle was travelling along Lake Road, Portsmouth, near to Clarendon Street when the collision occurred with an off road Suzuki motorcycle.

The occupants of the Suzuki, which was red, white and blue, then ran away from the scene.

They are described as white males in their mid to late teens. One was wearing a balaclava and one was wearing a snood.

The rider of the BSA motorcycle, a 59-year-old man from Bursledon, suffered serious injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward. Did you witness the collision? Do you think you know who the riders of the Suzuki may be? Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting 44220380889.

