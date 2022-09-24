https://analytics.google.
Appeal for information following a string of burglaries across Portsmouth and Waterlooville

Published: 24th September 2022 11:49
Officers are appealing for information following a number of burglaries and attempted burglaries which have taken place in the Portsmouth and Waterlooville areas in the early hours of Tuesday (20 September).
  • Between midnight and 4am a black Jaguar XKR was taken from a property on Cosham Park Avenue in Portsmouth.
  • Between 1.10am and 1.30am somebody attempted to enter a property on London Road in Waterlooville by smashing the window. They were disturbed and left the area without taking anything.
  • Between 1.20am and 1.35am entry was forced to Subway, The Clock House, in Waterlooville and approximately £380 in cash was taken.
  • At approximately 2.15am a man attempted to gain entry to Premier Stores on Hambledon Road in Waterlooville via the front door. Nothing was taken.
  • Between 9.50pm on Monday 19 September and 12.50am on Tuesday 20 September someone attempted to gain entry to the Falcon Pub in Waterlooville. Nothing was taken.
  • At approximately 3.12am someone attempted to enter the Spar store on Catherington Lane in Waterlooville. Nothing was taken.
  • At approximately 3.30am entry was forced to the Hampshire Hog pub in Waterlooville. Alcohol and a small amount of cash was taken.
  • Between 3.30am and 4am somebody forced entry to Debretts Hairdressers on Frogmore Lane in Waterlooville. Nothing was taken.
  • Between 3.40am and 4.15am entry was forced to the Red Lion Pub in Chalton. Nothing was taken.

The stolen vehicle has since been recovered.

 

 

Officers are currently treating these incidents as linked and are following a number of lines of enquiry in order to locate the offender. They now have this image of a man who they would like to speak to in connection with these incidents.

Do you recognise him? Did you see anything suspicious in the areas above at the times specified?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220382398/Op Soil.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

 

