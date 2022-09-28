https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Appeal for witnesses following fail to stop collision

Published: 28th September 2022 15:47

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fail to stop road traffic collision in Portsmouth.


On Sunday 25 September, between 6.15pm and 6.30pm, a 13-year-old boy was cycling southbound on Copnor Road, near the junction with New Road, when he was involved in a collision with an unknown vehicle. 

The driver of the vehicle then failed to stop at the scene, while the boy suffered minor injuries to his head and face. 

PC Nick Gard, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "We would like to speak to anyone who may be able to help identify the vehicle involved in this collision.  

"Were you in the area at the time? Did you see the collision? 

"In particular, we want to speak to anyone who may have relevant dash cam or CCTV footage of the road at this time."

If you have any information which could assist Police enquiries, please call 101 quoting reference number 44220390808.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies