Appeal for witnesses following fail to stop collision

Published: 28th September 2022 15:47

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fail to stop road traffic collision in Portsmouth.

On Sunday 25 September, between 6.15pm and 6.30pm, a 13-year-old boy was cycling southbound on Copnor Road, near the junction with New Road, when he was involved in a collision with an unknown vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle then failed to stop at the scene, while the boy suffered minor injuries to his head and face.

PC Nick Gard, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "We would like to speak to anyone who may be able to help identify the vehicle involved in this collision.

"Were you in the area at the time? Did you see the collision?

"In particular, we want to speak to anyone who may have relevant dash cam or CCTV footage of the road at this time."

If you have any information which could assist Police enquiries, please call 101 quoting reference number 44220390808.

