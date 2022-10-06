Witness appeal after man injured at Oktoberfest

Published: 6th October 2022 15:48

Officers are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Portsmouth.

On Saturday 24 September, Oktoberfest was being held at the Guildhall.

CCTV from the event from just after 10.30pm showed a man throw a stein into a crowd of people who were sat down at tables in the hall.

A 46-year-old man from Sturminster Newton, Dorset, was struck by this and suffered a cut to his head which he was treated for in hospital.

Following initial enquiries, Officers we are now issuing an image of a man they would like to speak to regarding this incident.

He was wearing seen leaving the event with a woman.

Police Constable Craig Voke said: "Did you attend this event and witness this incident? Perhaps you saw this man, or the woman he left with.

"If you are the man in this image, or know who he is, please contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 44220389846.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

