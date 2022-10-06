Investigation launched following rape in Portsmouth.

Published: 6th October 2022 15:53

Officers have launched an investigation after a 19 year-old woman reported that she was raped in Portsmouth at some point between 11pm on Sunday 2 October and 1:30am the following morning.

The woman was walking along Winston Churchill Avenue when she was approached by a man she did not know. He subsequently raped her in an alleyway close to River Street.

She is being supported by specialist officers and we are reviewing CCTV and patrolling the area.

The man is described as:

White.

Aged in his late twenties.

Stocky build.

6ft 1ins tall.

He has short brown hair and had stubble.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious, including whether they saw the man described in the area.

Perhaps you live in the area and have CCTV or video doorbell footage that may have captured something or maybe you were driving and have dash cam footage that could assist our investigation?

Detective Chief Inspector Dal Andrews said: “We appreciate that this took place late on Sunday evening or early on Monday morning, but we believe that there would have been people in the area that can help our enquiries.

“We take reports of this nature very seriously. As part of the thorough investigation being undertaken by our specialist rape and serious sexual offences team, Operation Amberstone, we will be looking to review all relevant CCTV footage as there are many cameras on the route that the woman had walked.

“In addition our Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out additional patrols in the area. Anyone with any concerns can speak to one of these officers if they need advice or have information that could assist us”.

Anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it might be, please get in touch as it could help the Police investigation.

Call us on 101 quoting Operation Tully (44220402548) or submit information online via: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Officers would also encourage communities to make use of the Home Office StreetSafe tool, which was launched in September 2021.

StreetSafe is not a tool to report crime, but instead enables people to report specific concerns or environmental factors that make them feel unsafe in their neighbourhood. This could be poor street lighting, abandoned buildings, or areas where certain individuals have behaved in a way to make you feel intimidated, for example.

To access StreetSafe, visit: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/notices/street-safe/street-safe/street-safe/?tid=566021&lid=&cid=&rid=558&stepid=1

