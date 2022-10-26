Appeal for information following burglary in Portsmouth

Published: 26th October 2022 14:08

Officers have released CCTV images following a reported burglary in Portsmouth.

Just after 5.30pm on Tuesday 17 May 2022, police were called to an address on Malthouse Road after neighbours claimed a 28-year-old woman was screaming after two men forced their way into her house.

Both men were wearing black clothing with hoods drawn tight around their faces.

They were described as white and in their early 20s. One had a moustache and was also wearing a baseball cap.

Following initial investigations, officers have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to regarding this incident.

If you have any information, or recognise either of these men, please call 101 quoting incident number 44220195162.

