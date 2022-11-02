Appeal for witnesses after assault outside of Popworld, Portsmouth

Published: 2nd November 2022 12:01

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted outside of Popworld in Portsmouth in the early hours of Sunday morning (30 October).

They were called at 2.22am to a report that a man in his 20s had been assaulted on Exchange Road by four men unknown to him.

He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital with injuries to his eye and head and has since been discharged.

Officers attended and arrested two 23-year-old men, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, all from London, on suspicion of attempting to cause Grievous Bodily Harm.

All four have been released from custody on police bail while our enquiries continue.

As part of their investigation Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting 44220440705.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.